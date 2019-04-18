Mark Williams shocked even himself by becoming the 2018 world snooker champion.

The then 43-year-old Williams beat John Higgins 18-16 in the final to become the oldest world champion since fellow Welshman Ray Reardon in 1978.

Williams said he had watched the previous year’s final from his caravan after failing to qualify and considered giving the sport up.

A third world title in 2018 seemed so unlikely he promised to do his press conference naked if it happened.

Williams begins the defence of his world title against Martin Gould on Saturday.

Available to UK users only.