Thirteen-year-old Liam Davies, from Tredegar, is hoping to break onto snooker's professional circuit as he prepares to play on this season's Challenge Tour.

The series runs below the World Snooker Tour and will this season consist of 10 events with a new play-off system to determine which two players are promoted to the professional circuit.

BBC Sport Wales caught up with Davies as he prepared for the first Tour event in Nuremberg, Germany on 31 August.