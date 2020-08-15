'A shot that doesn't make you sleep well' - Wilson miss lets O'Sullivan back in

Kyren Wilson misses a crucial red and the chance to move within one frame of Ronnie O'Sullivan in the world championship final, Wilson who trailed 6-2 after the first session, could have got the match back to 9-8 but instead O'Sullivan will take a 10-7 lead into Sunday's final two sessions.

WATCH MORE: 'He's struggling out there' - Pundits on O'Sullivan's 'deteriorating' body language

WATCH MORE: O'Sullivan takes charge in first session of Crucible final - best shots

Watch the World Snooker Championship on BBC TV, Red Button and BBC iPlayer.