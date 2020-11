Welsh snooker player Jamie Clarke says he is feeling more at home at snooker's top level ahead of the UK Championship.

Clarke, 26, believes he has "grown as a player and a person" during his third season on the World Snooker Tour.

The 26-year-old, who reached the second round of the World Championship on his Crucib;le debut this year, faces Englishman Martin O'Donnell in round one of the UK Championship on Monday, 23 November.