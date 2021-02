Jordan Brown's only regret after shocking former champion Stephen Maguire to reach the Welsh Open final is that his family and friends won't be present for Sunday's decider because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The world number 81 dominated Saturday's semi-final to clinch a 6-1 success over six-times ranking event winner Maguire.

Prior to this week, the 33-year-old's best performance at a ranking tournament was reaching the quarter-finals at last month's German Masters.