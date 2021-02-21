'I just never stopped believing in myself' - Brown celebrates shock Welsh Open triumph

A delighted Jordan Brown says he came through some "dark days" before his fairytale 9-8 victory over world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Sunday's Welsh Open final.

The 'Antrim Ferrari', who at 81st is the lowest world ranked player to win a ranking title since 1993, was only one match away from dropping off the tour a few months back and was working in a petrol station three years ago.

Brown becomes the fourth player from Northern Ireland to become a ranking event champion after Alex Higgins, Denis Taylor and fellow Antrim man Mark Allen.