World number one Judd Trump tells 5 Live Breakfast he’s missed everything about having fans at snooker events.

The World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield will be one of several sporting events being used as a pilot for the safe return of spectators.

The Crucible will be at 33% capacity for round one, half full for round two and full for the final.

Face coverings will be required but social distancing will not be expected, fans must take a Covid test before arriving and another five days after.