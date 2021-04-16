Judd Trump: 'I miss the murmuring between the shots'
World number one Judd Trump tells 5 Live Breakfast he’s missed everything about having fans at snooker events.
The World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield will be one of several sporting events being used as a pilot for the safe return of spectators.
The Crucible will be at 33% capacity for round one, half full for round two and full for the final.
Face coverings will be required but social distancing will not be expected, fans must take a Covid test before arriving and another five days after.