World Snooker Championship 2023: Hossein Vafaei's 'silly' break-off against Ronnie O'Sullivan
Watch as Hossein Vafaei smashes the pack of reds in a "premediated" break-off during his World Championship match against Ronnie O'Sullivan.
It comes after Vafaei said he wanted "revenge" against the seven-time champion, who "disrespected him" at the German Masters in October 2021, when O'Sullivan smashed the pack of reds from the break in the final frame.
