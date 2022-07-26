Watch as Hossein Vafaei smashes the pack of reds in a "premediated" break-off during his World Championship match against Ronnie O'Sullivan.

It comes after Vafaei said he wanted "revenge" against the seven-time champion, who "disrespected him" at the German Masters in October 2021, when O'Sullivan smashed the pack of reds from the break in the final frame.

WATCH MORE: Vafaei calls out 'legend' O'Sullivan

Available to UK users only.