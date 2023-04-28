World Snooker Championship 2023: Luca Brecel swipes ball away in frustration during Si Jiahui game
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch the moment Luca Brecel swipes the white ball away in frustration after losing a frame to Si Jiahui during their semi-final match at the World Snooker Championship.
READ MORE: Dominant Si Jiahui extends lead over Luca Brecel
Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.