As the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award celebrates its 10th anniversary, BBC Sport catches up with some of the prestigious former winners, including Eleanor Simmonds.

Eleanor won the award in 2008 after bringing home two Paralympic gold medals from Beijing at the age of 13. She was up against tough competition at Sports Personality that year too, facing diving sensation Tom Daley and tennis ace Laura Robson in the final three.

Catching up with Ellie at her training base in Swansea as she prepares for the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, the Paralympic star explains what it was like to win the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

