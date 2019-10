Manchester City duo Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero watch on as the crowd at the 2012 Sports Personality of the Year ceremony perform City's famous Poznan celebration.

Aguero and Kompany chat to Gary Lineker about the day the Argentine striker scored a late winner to secure City's first league title in 44 years.

