BBC Sports of the Year looks at back at Saturday 4 August, 2012 when Jessica Ennis, Greg Rutherford and Mo Farah all won Olympic gold in the space of 46 minutes at the London Games.

Ennis won gold in the heptathlon, Rutherford took the long jump gold, while Farah won the 10,000m on a special night for British athletics.

