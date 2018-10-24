Cycling's Bradley Wiggins is voted the 2012 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, with heptathlete Jessica Ennis second and US Open winner Andy Murray third.

The Tour de France and Olympic time trial champion beat 11 other contenders to the prestigious title.

He became the first Briton to win the Tour, following up that triumph with gold in the time trial at London 2012, his fourth Olympic title.

