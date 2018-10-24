Wiggins wins BBC Sports Personality

Cycling's Bradley Wiggins is voted the 2012 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, with heptathlete Jessica Ennis second and US Open winner Andy Murray third.

The Tour de France and Olympic time trial champion beat 11 other contenders to the prestigious title.

He became the first Briton to win the Tour, following up that triumph with gold in the time trial at London 2012, his fourth Olympic title.

Relive some of the best sporting action from 2012 over the festive season on BBC Red Button and online.

