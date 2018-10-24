London 2012 chief Lord Coe picks up the Lifetime Achievement award at the BBC Sports Personality show.

Lord Coe, a 1500m Olympic gold medallist in 1980 and 1984, led the successful bid to host the Olympics and oversaw a memorable Games as chairman of organisers Locog.

The 56-year-old was presented the award by David Beckham and the Duchess of Cambridge and joins previous Lifetime Award recipients including Pele, Bjorn Borg and Sir Steve Redgrave.

