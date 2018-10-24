BBC South Sports Unsung Hero - Charlie Thorn

BBC South Today meet Unsung Hero Charlie Thorn who has been helping children at Overton Primary School in Hampshire learn to swim for generations.

Charlie's passion for swimming was brought about by a traumatic experience as a youngster - when he and others tried to save a young boy who had fallen into a river.

He now runs swimming sessions six days a week at the outdoor pool and has done for years and his passion and dedication has earned him the 2012 BBC South Sports Unsung Hero award.

"He's a very humble man and he does it because he has such a generous spirit," said Overton Primary School head teacher Fiona Wyeth.

"But I know this would have meant a lot to him."

Other 2012 BBC South Unsung Hero nominees: Tom Dilworth (boxing coach), Keith Walker (rebuilt Henley canoe club).