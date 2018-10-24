Bradley Wiggins entertains the audience at London's ExCeL Arena by showing off his guitar skills with a performance of the Oasis hit 'Wonderwall'.

The 2012 Sports Personality of the Year had earlier joined Rick Parfitt Junior's band on stage for a rendition of That's Entertainment by The Jam, before showing off more of his skills.

Wiggins was crowned Sports Personality of the Year after what he described as an "incredible" year, where he took Olympic time trial gold as well as winning the Tour de France.