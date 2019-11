In 1960, show jumper David Broome was named Sportsview Personality of the Year after winning Olympic bronze on Sunsalve in Rome.

He repeated the feat on Mr Softee at the 1968 Games in Mexico; also winning two gold medals at the World Championships during his career.

