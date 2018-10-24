In 1962, swimmer Anita Lonsbrough was the first female winner of the Sportsview Personality of the Year award.

Aged 21, she won Commonwealth Games gold in the 110 yards breaststroke, 220 yards breaststroke and 440 yards individual medley in Perth, adding to the Olympic 200m breaststroke gold she secured in Rome two years earlier.

Lonsbrough went on to be Great Britain's first female Olympic flag bearer, at the opening ceremony of the 1964 Summer Games.

