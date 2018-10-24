In 1963, Dorothy Hyman was named Sportsview Personality of the Year.

This award recognised her incredible achievements of the previous year, where she walked away from the Commonwealth Games with two golds and a silver medal in sprinting events.

Add to this her gold in the 100m at the European Championships and it is easy to see why Hyman will forever be regarded as one of Britain's greatest female sprinters.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.