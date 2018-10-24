BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner 1966: Bobby Moore.

In 1966, Bobby Moore captained England to a famous World Cup win at Wembley against Germany and capped the year off by being named Sportsview Personality.

In keeping with the recognition of World Cup achievement, the England team were also named Team of the Year and Portugal striker Eusebio claimed the Overseas Personality award.

Moore went on to make 108 caps for his country.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.