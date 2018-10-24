As BBC Sport celebrates 60 years of Sports Personality of the Year, we look back at the archive compilation to remember the achievements of all the previous winners.

In 1965, cyclist Tommy Simpson was named Sportsview Personality of the Year winner.

This award recognised Simpson's outstanding achievement, becoming the first Britain to win the UCI world road-race championships, riding for Peugeot-BP-Englebert.

Simpson passed away two years later from exhaustion during the Tour de France.

