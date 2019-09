In 1968, hurdler David Hemery was named Sports Personality of the Year.

Hemery won the 400m hurdles at that year's Olympic Games in Mexico, setting a world record time of 48.12 seconds.

He was elected as the first president of UK Athletics in 1998.

