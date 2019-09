In 1972, pentathlete Mary Peters won the Sports Personality of the Year after an outstanding Olympic Games performance.

She emerged victorious in the final event, the 200m, and claimed the title by one tenth of a second.

Peters also represented Northern Ireland at every Commonwealth games between 1958 and 1974.

