In 1973, racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart was crowned a three-time Formula 1 world champion and winner of the Sportsview Personality of the Year award.

At the start of the 1973 season, Stewart had decided it would be his last. He then retired one race early following the fatal crash of his team-mate Francois Cevert.

Sir Jackie held the record for most wins by a Formula 1 driver (27) for 14 years before it was eventually broken by Alain Prost in 1987.

