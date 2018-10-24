Record-breaker Foster wins in 1974

In 1974, Brendan Foster was named Sports Personality of the Year.

Foster won the 5000m at the Rome European Championships this year, beating Olympic champion Ben Jipcho in the process.

He was the pioneer of the Gateshead Games also, promising organisers he would break a world record at 1974's inaugural event. True to his word, Foster ran the 3000m in world-record time and later picked up the coveted Sports Personality award.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.

