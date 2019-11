In 1978, middle-distance runner Steve Ovett was named Sports Personality of the Year.

Ovett won the gold medal competing in the 1500m at the 1978 European Championships in Prague, beginning his rivalry with competitor Sebastian Coe.

Ovett went on to win Olympic Gold in Moscow in 1980, before retiring in 1991.

