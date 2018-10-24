In 1980, figure skater Robin Cousins was named Sport Review's Sports Personality of the Year.

Cousins won the award after taking gold at the Lake Placid Winter Olympics, adding to the three medals he won at the World Championships in his career.

He was also the British national champion in four successive years.

