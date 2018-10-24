In 1984, figure skating pair Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were named joint Sports Personality of the Year.

Competing at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics, the duo became the highest-scoring figure skaters of all time, receiving 12 perfect 6.0 scores.

They also went on to receive a bronze medal at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.