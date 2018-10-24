1989: Golfer Faldo's masterful year

In 1989, British golfer Sir Nick Faldo emerged victorious at Sports Personality of the Year. He lifted his second major title at the Masters in Augusta, carding a final round 65 to force a play-off against Scott Hoch, before winning at the second extra hole.

The Englishman ultimately claimed six major championships and was knighted in 2009.

Faldo won in a year overshadowed by the Hillsborough football stadium disaster in which 96 Liverpool fans died and the award was presented by then Bishop of Liverpool, David Sheppard, a former England cricketer.

