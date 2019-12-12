In 1990, footballer Paul Gascoigne was named Sports Personality of the Year.

He was an integral part of the England team that reached the last four of the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

His performances and passion - as well as his iconic tears during the semi-final defeat by Germany in Turin - made him hugely popular.

The midfielder eventually won 57 caps.

Available to UK users only

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.