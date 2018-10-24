In 1991, Scottish distance runner Liz McColgan was named Sports Personality of the Year after winning the 10,000m gold medal at the Tokyo World Championships.

Although she competed over a variety of distances, McColgan was most decorated in the 10,000m. Before Tokyo, she had won gold in the event at the 1986 and 1990 Commonwealth Games.

