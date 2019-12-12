In 1993, sprinter Linford Christie was named Sports Personality of the Year.

Christie won 100m gold at the 1993 Stuttgart World Championships to make him the first and only British man in history to hold Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth titles at the same time.

He was also the first European to go under 10 seconds for the 100m and remains the British record holder.

Christie remains top of the list of British track athletes, winning 24 medals overall.

