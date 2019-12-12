In 1994, Formula One driver Damon Hill was named Sports Personality of the Year.

This season would be known as one of the most controversial to date, as Hill was pipped to the World Championship on the final day by Michael Schumacher.

Neither Hill or Schumacher finished the final race of the season in Australia due to a collision. It is heavily disputed as to whether there was any wrong-doing on Schumacher's part in the crash. It did however, result in Schumacher winning the title by a single point.

Hill's team chose not to protest against the title win as they were still dealing with the unexpected death of fellow driver, Ayrton Senna.

