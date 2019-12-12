In 1995, triple jumper Jonathan Edwards was named Sports Personality of the Year.

Edwards capped an unbeaten season by breaking the world record twice at the World Athletics Championships in Gothenburg.

He became the first person to jump 60 feet, managing a distance of 18.43 metres.

Edwards retired in 2003 after a medal-laden career which included gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.