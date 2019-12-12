In 1996, Formula 1 racing driver Damon Hill was named Sports Personality of the Year for the second time.

Hill's 1996 season was by far his most successful. He managed eight race wins and was never off the front row of the grid in qualifying on his way to his first World Championship, ahead of team-mate Jacques Villeneuve.

Along with fellow racing driver Nigel Mansell and boxer Sir Henry Cooper, Hill became the third person to win Sports Personality of the Year twice.

He retired from competitive racing after the 1999 season.

