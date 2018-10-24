Lewis powers to 1999 SPOTY award

In 1999, British heavyweight boxer Lennox Lewis was named Sports Personality of the Year.

Lewis signed up for a heavyweight unification bout with Evander Holyfield which ended in a draw. Later in the year, the pair met again with Lewis unanimously taking the rematch to be crowed undisputed heavyweight champion.

He went on to beat some of the biggest names in the sport including Mike Tyson and Vitali Klitschko before retiring in 2004.

