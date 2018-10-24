In 1999, British heavyweight boxer Lennox Lewis was named Sports Personality of the Year.

Lewis signed up for a heavyweight unification bout with Evander Holyfield which ended in a draw. Later in the year, the pair met again with Lewis unanimously taking the rematch to be crowed undisputed heavyweight champion.

He went on to beat some of the biggest names in the sport including Mike Tyson and Vitali Klitschko before retiring in 2004.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.