In 2002, long-distance runner Paula Radcliffe was named Sports Personality of the Year.

That year Radcliffe made the decision to move her running up to marathon distance and was instantly rewarded as she set a world best time for a women's only race.

She went on to break the world record at the 2003 London Marathon and her time of two hours, 15 minutes, 25 seconds is yet to be beaten.

Radcliffe was the first woman in more than a decade to be honoured with the Sports Personality of the Year award.

