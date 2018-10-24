In 2007, super-middleweight boxing champion Joe Calzaghe was crowned Sports Personality of the Year.

Calzaghe was victorious in both of his sell-out fights in 2007, against Peter Manfredo Jr and the bout of the year with Mikkel Kessler, to become the first Welsh winner of the BBC award since show jumper David Broome in 1960.

He held the WBO super-middleweight title for more than 10 years and made 21 successful defences before retiring unbeaten on 46 professional wins in 2009.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.