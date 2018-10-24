Hoy gold haul wins 2008 award

In 2008, cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was named Sports Personality of the Year.

At that year's Beijing Olympics, Hoy became the first Briton in 100 years to claim three gold medals at one Games.

Hoy won two further gold medals at the London Olympics and is the most successful British Olympian of all time in terms of gold medals.

He was knighted in 2009.

