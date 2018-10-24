2011: Cavendish's triple crown

In 2011, cyclist Mark Cavendish was crowned Sports Personality of the Year.

Cavendish had a terrific year on the bike, winning five stages of the Tour de France to take the green jersey, which is worn by the leader in the points competition.

He followed that by being crowned world road race champion after a dominant performance in Copenhagen.

