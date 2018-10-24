In 2012, cycling star Sir Bradley Wiggins was named Sports Personality of the Year.

Wiggins' victory at the 2012 Tour De France saw him become the first ever British winner of cycling's most famous race.

Later that summer, Wiggins also stormed to gold in the London 2012 Olympic men's road time trial.

This win made Sir Bradley the most decorated British Olympian in terms of medals won, a break down of 4 golds, a silver and 2 bronzes.

Wiggins was knighted as a result of his incredible cycling achievements.

