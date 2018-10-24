An expert panel has chosen a shortlist of 10 contenders for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The award will be presented as the show celebrates its 60th year at the First Direct Arena in Leeds in front of a crowd of about 12,000 people on Sunday, 15 December.

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: "It has been a fantastic year of British success so choosing 10 contenders from a wide range of sports and events was a challenge. We had to make some decisions but we are proud of the shortlist we have chosen."

The 2013 show is is broadcast live on Sunday 15 December, starting at 19:40 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on the BBC Sport website and Radio 5 live.

Panel members

Director of BBC Sport - Barbara Slater (Chair)

BBC head of TV Sport - Philip Bernie

Executive editor of BBC Sports Personality of the Year - Carl Doran

From BBC Radio 5 live - Mark Pougatch (presenter, 5 live Sport)

Three newspaper sports editors (to be rotated annually) - in 2013, Alison Kervin (Mail on Sunday), Adam Sills (Daily Telegraph), Dominic Hart (Mirror)

A multi-sport broadcaster/journalist - Sue Barker

Three former Sports Personality nominees (to be appointed annually) - in 2013, Baroness Grey-Thompson, Dame Kelly Holmes and Marcus Trescothick

Liz Nicholl, chief executive of UK Sport