During the countdown to the 60th BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on Sunday 15 December, we will be looking at each of the 10 shortlisted contenders.

Hannah Cockroft says she wanted to prove to herself that she was still the world's best wheelchair sprinter.

She followed up her success at London 2012 with a double sprint win at the IPC World Athletics Championships in Lyon.

The 'Hurricane' also won the T33/T34 100m race at the Anniversary Games in London, setting a new stadium record.

You can vote for this year's BBC Sport Personality of the Year during the BBC1 show on Sunday 15th December, either by phone or online.

This year you can vote online - but you must register to have your say on 15 December. Find out how here.