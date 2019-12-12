Wednesday, 11 December: Sports Personality at 60, BBC One 21:00 GMT

In a documentary to be broadcast on BBC One, Gary Lineker looks back on the 60-year history of BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

David Beckham, Lord Sebastian Coe, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Paula Radcliffe and Sir Steve Redgrave are just some of the winners who recall fond memories of the time they won the main award.

Presenters past and present remind us of the moments that brought them to tears - such as emotional presentations to legends of sport like Muhammad Ali and Sir Bobby Robson.

There are also contributions from Young Sports Personality of the Year winners Wayne Rooney and Andy Murray.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year will celebrate its 60th show when the 2013 event is broadcast live from Leeds on Sunday, 15 December