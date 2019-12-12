You can watch the Sports Personality at 60 documentary on BBC iPlayer

In a documentary broadcast on BBC One, Gary Lineker looks back on the 60-year history of BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Throughout the history of the show there have been many memorable moments in the studio, including Red Rum making an appearance in 1977.

Here, former Sports Personality of the Year presenter Des Lynam and retired boxer Frank Bruno recall their fondest SPOTY studio memories.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year will celebrate its 60th show when the 2013 event is broadcast live from Leeds on Sunday, 15 December from 19:40 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on the BBC Sport website and Radio 5 live.