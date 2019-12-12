You can watch the Sports Personality at 60 documentary on BBC iPlayer

In a documentary broadcast on BBC One, Gary Lineker looks back on the 60-year history of BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Since the first programme in 1954, the award has become a major pre-Christmas fixture on the sporting calendar. As Lineker explains, this is largely because of people being captivated by sport and voting in their hundreds of thousands every year to select the award winner.

The roll of honour on the Sports Personality of the Year trophy reads like a who's who of UK sport. Here's a first glimpse at the documentary...

BBC Sports Personality of the Year will celebrate its 60th show when the 2013 event is broadcast live from Leeds on Sunday, 15 December from 19:40 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on the BBC Sport website and Radio 5 live.