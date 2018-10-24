During the countdown to the 60th BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on Sunday 15 December, we will be looking at each of the 10 shortlisted contenders.

Sports Personality of the Year contender Justin Rose tells of how his late father would keep him motivated on the golf course with the promise of a train set.

The golfer won the US Open championship at Merion in June and dedicated his first major title to his father Ken, who died from leukaemia in 2002.

Rose movingly pointed to the sky after putting on the final green, as he became the first Englishman to win the US Open for 43 years, and the first to win a major since 1996.

You can vote for this year's BBC Sport Personality of the Year during the BBC1 show on Sunday 15 December, either by phone or online. To vote online you must register to have your say on 15 December. Find out how here.