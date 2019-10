British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is named coach of the year at the 2013 BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

Kiwi Gatland, 50, led the Lions to their first Test series win in Australia for 16 years.

Gatland beat cycling guru Sir Dave Brailsford, Andy Murray's coach Ivan Lendl to win the award.

The British and Irish Lions were also named the team of the year at the ceremony.