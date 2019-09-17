Denis Neenan has been named BBC Midlands Sport's Unsung Hero for 2014 after almost half a century promoting Gaelic sport in Birmingham first as player, then as coach and fundraiser.

After arriving in Birmingham as an Irish immigrant in 1966 at the age of 12, he joined the Erin Go Bragh club in Erdington - and helped create four new junior Gaelic football teams, as well as starting up camogie for girls.

Now 60, having overseen the development of Gaelic football, hurling and camogie in the Midlands for almost 50 years, he admits simply: "It keeps me fit and active."

"When we first arrived," he told BBC Midlands Today, "we felt out of place. But our teacher encouraged us to play Gaelic football and we were the first in the country to do that."

He will attend the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show in Glasgow with his fellow regional winners, when the overall Unsung Hero winner will be announced.