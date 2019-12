Wayne Rooney wins Young Sports Personality of the Year award in 2002.

BBC Sport looks back to Sports Personality of the Year 2002 when a 17 year old Wayne Rooney won the Young award.

Rooney, who came to the nation's attention with a wonder goal in the 2-1 win over Arsenal, was eligible for the BBC award for those aged 16 or under.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend George Best was honoured on the same night with a life-time achievement award.